DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are on the rise in Denver, but at least they haven’t yet reached the record highs seen in 2022.

Gas prices reached a record $4.84 per gallon last June due to a combination of impacts from the war in Ukraine and general inflation pressures. This week beginning July 3, the price of gasoline was $3.77 per gallon. This is slightly above the average U.S. price of $3.49 per gallon.

Prices have been steadily rising since late May when a gallon cost $3.22.

Denver gasoline prices have been more volatile than U.S. prices in both the latter half of 2022 and the first half of 2023. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City shut down last winter, which led to an immediate spike in local gas prices.

Denver prices rose over $1.25 between December 2022 and February 2023, while U.S. prices only rose gently.