Denver police search for suspect after two faculty members were shot on Wednesday morning (Photo credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Crime happens everywhere in Denver, but the most common and most dangerous types continue to be concentrated in certain neighborhoods.

Denver clocked nearly 1,300 crimes in the week between March 22 and March 29.

Vehicle-related crimes were the most common type, of which around one-third of the week’s crime was either auto thefts or thefts from a motor vehicle. Crimes such as trespassing, disturbing the peace, violations of court orders and weapons possession are the next most frequent.

Auto thefts alone were 17% of the week’s crime. Thefts from vehicles were another 15%.

Certain crimes are worse issues in certain places. While vehicle thefts happen everywhere in Denver, and they happen most frequently in a handful of neighborhoods.

The Denver International Airport statistical had the city’s most car thefts in the last week – 20 overall. Central Park, formerly known as Stapleton, had the second most with 15. Five Points, Green Valley Ranch and Montbello round out the five neighborhoods with the most.

Aggravated assaults, meanwhile, were concentrated mostly in city core neighborhoods over the last week.

There were 69 aggravated assaults in Denver from March 22 to March 29. Roughly one-third happened in the neighborhoods immediately bordering downtown Denver, including Capitol Hill, Five Points and Union Station.