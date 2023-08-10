DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro area has the nation’s worst inflation problem, according to the most recent federal data.

National inflation continues cooling off, according to Thursday’s release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% in July from the previous month and 3.2% in the last 12 months. This is the first time annual inflation has risen since last June, though it is still the lowest it’s been since April 2021.

The Denver metro is having worse luck with inflation than the other metro areas the bureau tracks, according to an analysis from financial advisor WalletHub. Researchers assigned an overall inflation score to each of the 23 areas the Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks based on how much inflation has risen in the last two months and in the last year.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area had the nation’s highest score. The local consumer price index has risen 1.3% since May, which is the second-highest rate in the nation. In the last year, prices have risen 4.7%, which was the fourth-highest rate.

Only in one city — Anchorage, Alaska — has the local consumer price index actually fallen in the last year.

It has risen highest in the cities that experienced booming population and income growth in the last two years: Miami, Tampa, Detroit and Seattle.