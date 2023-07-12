DENVER (KDVR) — Denver-area inflation is some of the nation’s highest, according to a breakdown of consumer price index data from financial adviser site WalletHub.

WalletHub compared both long- and short-term inflation in 23 metro areas to find which has had the highest overall. It looked at inflation from two months ago and from one year ago. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area has the seventh-highest inflation among these 23 metros.

U.S. inflation rose 3% since June a year ago, according to June 2023 consumer price index data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It has risen 0.2% since last month.

This is the smallest annual increase since March 2021 as inflation fell from a 4% annual rate in May 2023. Core inflation, which does not include food and energy prices, rose 4.8% in the last 12 months and 0.2% in June, the smallest one-month increase since August 2021.

Denver-area inflation has been higher in the last year than in the short term. Compared to last year, metro inflation has risen 5.1% — the fourth highest in the country. In the last two months, though, it was slightly tamer at 0.8%, the eighth highest.

The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area in Florida has the nation’s highest inflation, followed by the Atlanta and Detroit metro areas.

Inflation came in slightly lower than economists had expected after declines in used auto prices, airline fares and household furnishings helped bring down overall price growth.