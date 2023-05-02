DENVER (KDVR) — Denver area homeownership is the highest it’s been since the nation was spiraling into the effects of the Great Recession.

Colorado real estate, both in and outside the capital metro, has been booming since the early 2010s following the housing market crash of the late 2000s. As Colorado became a popular destination for those looking for a new state, property values and home building rates recovered.

Homeownership rates have not recovered smoothly in an era of rapid growth, but they have climbed higher than any point in the last 12 years, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The Denver metro’s homeownership rate was 67.7% in the final quarter of 2022, the highest since the first quarter of 2009.

The metro homeownership rate had climbed as high as 67.5% in 2015 but quickly fell again as more and more people poured into Colorado.

Still, the homeownership rate is not what it was before the Great Recession. In 2005-2006, the Denver area homeownership rate hovered around 70%.

The metro’s homeownership rate is roughly average among the 75 largest cities.

Tucson, Arizona has the highest rate at 77%, while the rate is just over half in the New York City, Los Angeles and Milwaukee areas.