Denver area Best Buys seeing uptick in 2021 theft

DENVER (KDVR) — Hopefully electronic thefts won’t collide with inflation this Christmas.

Tuesday, Best Buy CEO Corrie Barry said the company was seeing enough theft in its chain to eat profits and scare employees. Denver metro Best Buy stores are seeing the national trend.

Two Best Buys in the Denver metro have enough publicly tracked theft numbers to make trends – the Best Buy on Mexico Ave. in Virginia Village and the Best Buy on Vine St. in Centennial.

The Centennial location had roughly 10 reported thefts on average between 2016 and 2020, and only eight in total last tear. This year, there have been 21 reported thefts.

The Best Buy on Mexico Avenue’s thefts have risen even more sharply. Between 2016 and 2020, no single year had more than 20 reported thefts. This year, there have been 53 – nearly five times the previous year.

This is only a glimpse, as these are only the thefts that end up reported to police.

The holiday season may only intensify the problem. Predictably, Denver police data says retail crime ramps up in the interlude between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Shoplifting incidents alone – not including thefts from buildings, commercial burglary or other retail theft categories – are at their highest point in mid-December.

The average daily shoplifting incidents in Denver reported to police peaks on Dec. 15 after a sharp upward swing beginning the weekend after Thanksgiving. In that time, the five years from 2016 to 2020 average two more shoplifting reports a day.