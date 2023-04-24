Aerial view of the Colorado Rockies and city of Denver (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is losing people, and so is Colorado as a whole.

Denver lost 4,200 people between January 2023 and March 2023, according to real estate brokerage Redfin, placing it among the top 10 cities people are leaving most.

East and West Coast cities are losing the most people.

San Francisco tops the list, having lost 31,100 people in the first three months of 2023. New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. lost between 18,000 and 23,400 people apiece.

Colorado as a whole is also among the states people are looking to leave. Around 3,000 more people have been looking to leave Colorado than enter it in the first three months of the year.

Generally, people are looking to leave West Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Great Plains states, while more people are looking to enter southern, southwestern, New England and mountain states.

Redfin has 44,000 more people searching for homes leaving California than searching for homes to enter it. New York has 25,000 more looking to leave, Washington, D.C. 12,000, Massachusetts 10,000 and Illinois 9,000.

Florida, meanwhile, has the biggest net gain with 43,000 more looking to enter than to leave. Texas, Arizona, Tennessee and South Carolina come next.