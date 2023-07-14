DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s rent may not have risen as quickly as in other cities in the past year, but it’s still among the most competitive rental markets in the West.

RentCafe released its June report for the country’s hottest rental markets on July 5. The report analyzes price changes, occupancy rates, availability, lease renewal rates and competition among renters. Miami claims the top spot on the list of most competitive large markets in the nation and five other Florida cities make the top 20.

While Denver doesn’t land in the top 20 nationally, it is among the most competitive in the West.

“Denver is the third most competitive large rental market in the West, despite a softening in its competitivity compared to the same time last year,” the report said. “Renters here struggle to find a vacant apartment amid the low availability.”

A big part of the issue is how much competition even renters have in getting an apartment in the U.S. in an era of tight housing supply. On average, would-be renters are only one of nine applicants in Denver, which is the national average.

There are simply fewer options for renters in Colorado’s capital. New apartments are hitting the market, but 93.9% of existing apartments are occupied. This kind of high occupancy rate means renters don’t have enough housing inventory to choose from in order to lower prices. In fact, more than half of Denver renters (56%) choose to renew their leases rather than search for an apartment elsewhere.