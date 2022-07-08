DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver International Airport is raising parking rates in its long- and short-term parking lots along with the park and ride lot adjacent to the RTD airport station at 61st and Pena Blvd.
Rates will increase by $1 or $2, depending on the location. The Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak shuttle lots will remain $8 per day. This is the first time the airport has increased rates since September 2019.
|Parking Lot
|Current Rate
|New Rate
|Garage
|$5 per hour; $28 per day
|$7 per hour; $30 per day
|Economy
|$5 per hour; days 1-3, $17 per day; 4+ days, $15 per day
|$6 per hour; days 1-3, $18 per day; 4+ days, $16 per day
|Short-Term
|$6 per hour; $144 per day
|$7 per hour; $168 per day
|61st and Peña
|$3 per 12 hours; $6 per day
|$5 per 12 hours; $7 per day
Airport officials say the cost increases will cover “maintenance of the lots such as pavement repairs, striping, equipment maintenance and upgrades and the maintenance of shuttles/buses, etc.,” as well as “staffing such as cashiers, bus drivers and other staff who provide free jump-starts and help people who lock their keys in their car.”
The rates will also cover increased security patrols. The airport has become a major hub of auto theft in 2022, with thefts tripling this year.
At least 462 auto-related crimes have been reported at airport lots this year. Those crimes include carjackings, vehicle thefts, thefts from a vehicle, thefts of vehicle parts and vehicle vandalism.