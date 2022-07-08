DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver International Airport is raising parking rates in its long- and short-term parking lots along with the park and ride lot adjacent to the RTD airport station at 61st and Pena Blvd.

Rates will increase by $1 or $2, depending on the location. The Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak shuttle lots will remain $8 per day. This is the first time the airport has increased rates since September 2019.

Parking Lot Current Rate New Rate Garage $5 per hour; $28 per day $7 per hour; $30 per day Economy $5 per hour; days 1-3, $17 per day; 4+ days, $15 per day $6 per hour; days 1-3, $18 per day; 4+ days, $16 per day Short-Term $6 per hour; $144 per day $7 per hour; $168 per day 61st and Peña $3 per 12 hours; $6 per day $5 per 12 hours; $7 per day Denver International Airport

Airport officials say the cost increases will cover “maintenance of the lots such as pavement repairs, striping, equipment maintenance and upgrades and the maintenance of shuttles/buses, etc.,” as well as “staffing such as cashiers, bus drivers and other staff who provide free jump-starts and help people who lock their keys in their car.”

The rates will also cover increased security patrols. The airport has become a major hub of auto theft in 2022, with thefts tripling this year.

At least 462 auto-related crimes have been reported at airport lots this year. Those crimes include carjackings, vehicle thefts, thefts from a vehicle, thefts of vehicle parts and vehicle vandalism.