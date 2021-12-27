Denver airport ends year as world’s third-busiest

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s largest airport is ending another tough travel year with good recovery.

Denver International Airport ranked the world’s third-busiest airport through the end of 2021 after COVID-related travel issues had damaged the global travel industry.

Only the Atlanta and Dallas-Ft. Worth international airports had more passenger traffic throughout 2021.

DEN’s yearly travel throughput has still not reached pre-pandemic levels, it ended the year about 15% lower than 2019, but those numbers have rebounded by the month, even with a recent spate of cancellations.

The holiday travel surge was expected to bring another 2.7 million passengers through the airport, which airport officials said is about 5% off the total holiday travel during the holidays in 2019.