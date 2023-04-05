DENVER (KDVR) — Of the cities in the nation with all four major sports teams, Denver is one that rakes in the most from its teams.

An analysis of sports revenues from OLBG ranked Denver as the nation’s eighth-biggest sporting city. The Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos, Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets collectively made $1.159 billion in revenue in 2022, just behind Detroit.

The cities with the greatest sports revenue are already the nation’s largest metros including Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Houston. Situated nearby major cities, Arlington, Texas; Inglewood, California; and East Rutherford, New Jersey round out the 10 cities with the most.

Chicago’s teams made the most – $1.661 billion overall – followed by New York City.

Denver’s teams are projected to make even more by the end of the decade. OLBG analysts forecast $1.59 billion from its sports teams in 2030, which will put Denver in seventh place ahead of Detroit.