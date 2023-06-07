DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday’s runoff election contained one of the biggest losses in recent city runoff elections.

Mike Johnston has been elected mayor of Denver, defeating Kelly Brough in the runoff race as voters also decided some council seats.

The mayoral race had been tight since the two advanced to the runoff following April’s election, with a poll early in the race showing Johnston with a slight lead over Brough. A total of 17 candidates for mayor were on the ballot in April.

Johnston had a significant advantage in money raised to support his candidacy, with millions more in super PAC money backing his campaign than Brough’s.

Other city council winners included Flor Alvidrez for District 7, Shontel Lewis for District 8, Darrell Watson for District 9 and incumbent Chris Hinds for District 10.

The District 9 council race between incumbent Candi CdeBaca and challenger Darrell Watson is notable as one of the biggest blowouts of the last decade.

CdeBaca lost by a 21.42-point margin. She got 39.29% of the vote while Watson got 60.71%.

Only one other race has had a wider spread between winner and loser. In the 2019 city runoff election, current Denver City Council President Pro Tem Amanda Sandoval won 66.61% of the vote in her District 1 race against Mike Somma.