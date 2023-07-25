DENVER (KDVR) — Something about being over the hill is causing Colorado’s 40-somethings to veer in traffic more than other age groups.

The number of deadly and injurious crashes caused by lane shifting has spiked in the last three years, according to a release from the Colorado State Patrol. Between 2019 and 2022, there has been a 41% increase.

Certain age groups are more responsible for the increase than others. The number of lane shifting-related crashes rose across all age groups, but it was highest among the 40-49 age bracket. Lane shifting-related crashes spiked 32% among this group since 2019, the highest of any group and significantly higher than the next-highest group.

Retirement-age drivers had the next-highest increase, with 19%, followed by the 18-21 year age group with 12%.

Officials say they have no explanation for why this one age group would have such a higher increase in veering crashes than others.

“We may never fully know all the life circumstances feeding into the increase of lane violations by these drivers, especially with our more experienced motorists,” Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a release.

Certain areas along the Front Range have higher concentrations of veering crashes, as well. Larimer County claims the highest number, with 66 deadly or injurious lane shifting-related crashes in 2022. Jefferson County comes next with 61, followed by Adams County with 48, El Paso County with 41 and Weld County with 29.