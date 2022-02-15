Crashes got deadlier through the pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — The pandemic might have lessened traffic on Colorado’s roads, but it did nothing to stem a decadelong trend of rising deaths from crashes, particularly among pedestrians.

Colorado law enforcement officials released estimates in January that said traffic deaths had reached a two-decade high point. Since then, the state has added an additional 10 deaths to the previous total to make it 687 – the most crash fatalities since 2002.

Officials don’t have an explanation for why, but generally say it’s simply a human problem. People are driving more aggressively, more recklessly and more often under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Monday, forensic psychologist professor Dr. Kim Gorgens told FOX31 she agrees the mounting tensions of pandemic life could be spilling into poor driving.

More aggressive driving in crowded areas would indeed explain a trend. Pedestrians are being killed in traffic crashes more than ever.

Crashes appear to be becoming more fatal. As the number of people dying in crashes has risen, the amount of deadly crashes has fallen. There were 514 last year, down from 600 in 2017.

There is some evidence of this trend in which kinds of crash victims are rising over the years. In Colorado’s case, pedestrians have been dying in crashes at record levels throughout the late 2010s and early 2020s.

Ninety-one pedestrians died in car crashes last year, the third-highest amount in 20 years.

Ironically, the lack of traffic during the pandemic’s first year resulted in more pedestrian deaths, not fewer. More pedestrians died in traffic crashes in 2020 than in the last 20 years. Only 2017 had a higher total.