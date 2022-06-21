DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID metrics suggest the virus’s current upswell is cresting.

The daily number of cases in the state has fallen in the last 10 days, and the numbers of hospital admissions and hospitalized patients have plateaued.

There were an average of 2,468 cases a day on June 9. By June 19, that had shrunk to 1,634. Daily cases have not risen in number any day during that time period.

The number of daily COVID-positive hospital admissions has also gone down, according to figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The daily number of admissions has fallen to 81 per day from 90. Previously, daily admissions had been climbing since early April.

In the same time period between June 9 and June 19, the number of hospitalized patients has stayed nearly flat after uninterrupted daily growth. There were 294 patients on June 9 and 303 on June 19.

This tracks with Colorado School of Public Health projections. Modeling reports say the state’s COVID numbers will peak in late June and taper into the summer.