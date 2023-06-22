DENVER (KDVR) — The public health emergency has been over for some time, but the numbers have finally caught up. COVID is officially as small an issue as it was in February 2020.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment continues to track COVID numbers including daily new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The main metrics used to gauge COVID’s respective danger to the community are now all as low or lower than they were in March 2020 when former President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.

Daily caseloads have not been so low since the COVID pandemic began in earnest. As of June 17, there were an average of 41 COVID cases reported daily – about as many as were recorded in early March 2020 weeks before any emergency was declared.

COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths show the same trend.

There were an average of 14 patients admitted to Colorado hospitals per day as of June 14, the lowest since CDPHE started tracking hospitalizations.

COVID-related deaths are also at their lowest levels since the public emergency was declared, with a daily average of 1.3 – about the level from March 16, 2020.

The public health emergency had been in place since Jan. 31, 2020, having been renewed 13 times since then. The nation’s declaration of a public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic ended on May 11 along with the state’s equivalent order.