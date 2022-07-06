The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is prepared on January 7, 2022. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN /AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans say in surveys that COVID-19 is literally the least of their concerns, but new variants and frozen hospital numbers say the cause for concern isn’t gone.

Scientists are warning of two new omicron sub-variants, BA.4 and BA.5. Both are highly adapted to slipping past immunity from vaccines or previous infections, they say. Together, the two variants account for the majority of U.S. COVID cases.

As the new variant spreads, Colorado’s hospitalizations have stalled.

The number of COVID-positive patients admitted to Colorado hospitals is the same now as in late May, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

There were an average of 87 patients admitted per day on July 5, up from 81 a day in late June. Admissions have ebbed and flowed since late May, when they peaked at 112 per day.

The number of patients in hospitals with COVID has stalled as well. There were a total of 320 people in hospitals on July 5. The number of hospitalized patients has stayed near 320 since June 21.