COVID hospital admissions lowest since August

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 15% across the US compared to data from the previous two weeks. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Leading into a Valentine’s Day weekend, the state’s COVID hospitalization numbers keep plummeting.

The number of people entering hospitals with COVID keeps dropping. The number of COVID-positive patients entering hospitals hasn’t been this low since mid-August. As of Feb. 11, 84 people per day were admitted — only one-fourth the number of early January.

Patient totals have dropped with admissions. At 862 total patients, the total number of hospitalized COVID-positive patients is the lowest since Aug. 28.

