DENVER (KDVR) — Now that affirmative action is effectively dead for U.S. colleges, could it reverse the trend of Colorado’s largest university growing less and less white?

In a pair of cases Thursday, The Supreme Court of the United States severely limited the use of race as a factor in college admissions, upending decades of affirmative action programs that U.S. institutions have used to select students from their applicant pools.

In rulings that broke along ideological lines, the court’s six conservative justices invalidated admissions practices at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill by ruling they did not comply with the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection.

At Colorado’s largest university, the student body’s racial composition has changed over time but more in some groups than others. Hispanic/Latino representation rose markedly, while Black/African American representation has stayed relatively flat and white enrollment dropped sharply.

The 1991 fall enrollment was 81.2% white, but by last fall it had dropped to 66% white. This change happened most quickly between 2008 and 2016. The student body was 76.2% white in 2008 and shrank to 66% white in just eight years.

Other enrollment changes happened most quickly during the same eight-year timeframe. The Hispanic/Latino share of CU’s enrollment grew from 6% to 10%, and its international enrollment from 4% to 9%.

Black/African American enrollment, however, stayed relatively flatter – 1.6% in 2008 to 2.36% in 2016.

In a statement, the CU chancellors said the school is, “unwavering in its commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and equitable environment that embraces and celebrates individuals from all backgrounds.”