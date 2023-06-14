DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado homes are approaching the record prices set last spring, but if the normal sales patterns hold, they won’t likely pass them.

The Colorado Association of Realtors released its May report for both the Denver metro and statewide housing market data. After banner years of home sales brought on by the global COVID pandemic, Colorado homes sold more quickly and for more money than they ever have in the early years of the 2020s. They dropped nearly $100,000 from last spring to this January but have been rising $10,000-15,000 each month ever since.

The median sales price for a Colorado single-family home was $575,000 in May 2023, the highest the state’s home prices have been since last July.

Prices would need to rise another $25,000 to match the record set last April, but that’s unlikely if buyers act as they did in years before the pandemic began.

In the seven years between 2014 and 2021, Colorado home prices peaked in June. In 2022, prices peaked in April and had only slightly declined into June. If the pattern holds this year, prices would have to climb to $600,000 in June to meet the record price set last year. Only once in CAR’s data have prices ever climbed that far in a single month, from January to February 2022.

The unaffordability of Colorado homes, however, is as low as it’s ever been. The Colorado housing affordability index was 49 in May. Only in October 2022 has it ever been that low.