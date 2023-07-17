DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s expense remains the most important factor weighing on residents’ minds.

The fourth annual Pulse Poll commissioned by the Colorado Health Foundation was released Monday. The survey includes responses from 2,639 Coloradans between April 8-May 3 regarding the issues they thought were the most pressing.

The fear of economic instability is top of mind in more ways than one. Sixteen percent said the cost of living/inflation is their top concern, and another 15% said housing affordability is. The issue has grown in importance since the foundation started the survey.

“Since 2020, the cost of housing as an extreme or very serious problem has risen from 67% to 82%, with 51% of respondents citing it as an extremely serious problem in 2023 compared to just 37% in 2020,” reads the report. “Related, the rising cost of living was rated an extremely serious or very serious problem by 85% of those surveyed.”

Cost-of-living issues frighten Coloradans across the board. Three in 10 said they worry about losing their homes because they can’t afford rent or mortgage payments. A majority of renters believe they will never own a home in Colorado, and almost half of renters said they either work multiple jobs or more hours than they’d like in order to pay rent.

Parents are concerned for their children’s futures in the face of Colorado’s unaffordability. A large majority of parents (83%) said they worry their children won’t be able to afford to live in Colorado.