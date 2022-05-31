DENVER (KDVR) — Americans’ faith in the U.S. economy is at its lowest level since the country was coming out of the Great Recession of the late 2000s.

Gallup polling released its semi-annual economic confidence index on Tuesday. The metric gauges economic outlook. In May, the index measured -45 in the midst of a year of record inflation that President Joe Biden addressed in a speech, also on Tuesday.

This is the lowest the index has been since early 2009. The so-called Great Recession lasted officially from December 2007 to June 2009. At its lowest point in October 2008, the index measured -72.

Polling data says the public will be more concerned about money this election season than anything else. The most recent Pew Research Center poll says inflation is the nation’s number one concern by a 15-point margin over the next most concerning issue.