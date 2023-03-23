DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s crime is an everywhere problem, but certain areas, in particular, have the biggest shares.

Colorado recorded record numbers of both violent crimes and motor vehicle thefts in 2022. Other property crimes, including larceny and burglary, were down in 2022, though by small margins for every crime except fraud. Drug crimes dropped in 2020 and have been rising since.

The crimes which continue at record levels are heavily concentrated in Adams and Denver counties.

Adams and Denver counties host a disproportionate amount of violent crime. The two counties are highly populated. Together, they hold about 21% of Colorado’s population. However, anywhere between 46% and 58% of the state’s violent crime happens in them.

About one-fourth (24%) of the state’s murders occurred in Denver in 2022. Adams County contained 22% of the state’s murders. Denver holds 27% of the aggravated assaults and 30% of the robberies, while Adams County holds 23% of aggravated assaults and 28% of robberies.

About 22% of the state’s domestic violence happened in Adams County in 2022 and 18% in Denver.

They also host the bulk of Colorado’s car thefts. Denver was home to 33% of motor vehicle thefts in 2022, and Adams county was 27%.

The two counties hold less of Colorado’s property crimes, including:

Larceny – Denver 21%, Adams County 17%

Burglary – Denver 23%, Adams County 15%

Fraud – Denver 7.2%, Adams County 18%

Property crimes were down in 2022.