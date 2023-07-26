DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s “Great Resignation” is over, just like the rest of the U.S.

It wasn’t long ago that Colorado was at the top of the nation for the rate of people leaving their jobs. Americans left their jobs in record numbers in 2021 and 2022 in a pandemic-era trend dubbed the “Great Resignation.” Wages climbed, particularly in low-paying industries, as employers struggled to attract and retain workers.

Labor management firm TimeForge analyzed U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data in each state to find job resignation rates, or quit rates, to keep an eye on the trend and found that Colorado had the sixth-highest quit rate among U.S. states in May 2023.

A new study ranks the Centennial State lower on the list.

Financial advisor site WalletHub analyzed the June resignation rates and the rate in the last 12 months for each state. To calculate the ranking, Wallethub counted June’s rates as double the value of the overall year.

Colorado ranks 28th overall. In June, the state’s resignation rate was 2.6%, the 30th-highest. Its resignation rate was 2.73% in the last 12 months, the 25th-highest.

Resignation rates are far lower in the Mid-Atlantic and New England. Massachusetts has the nation’s lowest, followed by New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Delaware has the highest, followed by Alaska, Montana, Vermont and Wyoming.