DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado abortion numbers could hit decades-long records in the next years.

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, it is likely that women from neighboring states may travel to Colorado for abortions. Non-resident abortions have been growing in the last two years.

This would add to already-climbing abortion numbers in the Centennial State. Last year set a decade record.

There were more pregnancies terminated in Colorado in 2021 than any year since 2009, with 11,580. Annual totals had been falling since 2010 before gradually rising mid-decade and spiking in the early 2020s.

The 2009 record was itself neared a 20-year record. Only in 2005 were there more abortions in Colorado dating back to 1990.