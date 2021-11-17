Colorado’s new center of population

Colorado’s center of population 2020 (Credit: Google Maps)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s center of population is conveniently located for taking in a view of the whole state.

U.S. Census Bureau has been calculating population centers for hundreds of years. If we turned Colorado into a flat, rigid plate, it is the point at which it would balance if every Coloradan weighed the same.

This year, the center is at +39.534747 -105.185361, which puts it down the road from Fantasy Balloons in Jefferson County just northeast of Pyramid Peak.

With the Front Range holding most of the state’s population, it makes sense the center would be northeastern.

It speaks to the population boom the state has undergone in the last ten years. This noses Colorado’s population further northeast than the 2010 population center by about 10 miles.

