DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s gas prices used to be some of the country’s cheapest. That changed in the last month.

AAA reports the statewide average for regular gas is at $4.92 per gallon, which is up one cent from yesterday and four cents from a week ago. In the last month, Colorado’s price per gallon has risen 78 cents, the highest price jump among U.S. states.

This bumped the state from its standing as one of the cheapest states for gas.

A month ago, Colorado had the nation’s fifth-cheapest per gallon price. Today, Colorado has the 26th-cheapest price.