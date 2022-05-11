DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s drug overdoses keep getting worse, leading a national trend in the same direction.

The United States saw a 15% increase in drug overdose deaths, according to the most recent provisional figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021, there were 107,622 overdose deaths, up from 93,655 in the previous year.

Colorado has one of the nation’s highest increases from year to year.

Colorado had 1,913 drug overdose deaths in the most recent 12-month period, up from 1,512 in the previous 12-month period. At 26.5%, Colorado had the 13th-highest increase in overdoses.

On the positive side, Colorado has middling drug overdose numbers and rates.

Colorado’s 1,913 overdose deaths was the nation’s 23rd-highest total, putting it beneath its population ranking.

There was one overdose for every 3,038 Coloradans, the nation’s 24th-lowest rate.