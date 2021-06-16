Colorado’s COVID test positivity at its lowest point ever

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID test positivity rate is at its lowest point ever, and it isn’t because fewer people are coming in for tests.

As of June 13, the 7-day average daily test positivity per 1,000 was 0.0241.

At no point since testing began have testing averages been this low. Previously, the lowest average was last September when testing averages bottomed out at 0.027 per 1,000. They swelled upward again with the third COVID wave.

The low positivity average can’t be chalked up to low testing turnout, either.

The state had a 7-day daily average of 15,000 people per day get tested. Daily testing numbers did not reach this point for the entire first third of the pandemic. The state did not see such testing until mid-September 2020.