DENVER (KDVR) — COVID is making a resurgence during the fall of 2022, though metrics including deaths are still relatively low.

The Colorado Department of Public Health is speaking about COVID and RSV transmission during a news conference at 1:10 p.m. You can watch live in the FOX31 NOW player above.

The uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations comes as public health officials see a surge in both influenza and RSV cases. There have been 164 flu-related hospitalizations since Oct. 2, and officials are eager to keep hospital capacity low.

The dominant strain is the BA.5 subvariant of omicron COVID. This accounts for about 90 of the cases identified in the past week.

COVID hospitalizations are still low compared to previous points in the pandemic, but they are rising along with cases.

The daily average of statewide new cases was 540 in the first week of October. Since then, the average has nearly doubled to roughly 1,020 over the last week. Daily case counts were about twice as high during the summer.

The number of daily hospitalizations, however, has now reached its summer levels. After months of steady decline, there were just over 30 COVID-related hospitalizations per day during the first week of October. On Nov. 15, there were an average of 86 per day.

The average number of daily COVID-related deaths typically lags two or three weeks behind hospitalizations. As of Nov. 13, the daily average was 3.4 – roughly to the last three months.

Officials continue to urge vaccinations both for COVID and for influenza.

Data points to vaccines as an effective means of avoiding serious illness. A majority, 58%, of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

At this point, 78% of Coloradans of all ages have been vaccinated with at least one dose, including 99.9% of Coloradans 65 years old and older. Vaccinated individuals contract COVID at a rate 2.4 times less than unvaccinated, are hospitalized 3.5 times less and die from COVID 4.2 times less.