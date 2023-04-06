DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s women workers do very well compared to elsewhere in the country, particularly in cities where women are not employed full time at high rates.

Financial adviser Smartest Dollar analyzed the yearly earnings for women workers in 354 U.S. metro areas ranging from small burbs to global megacities such as New York. Colorado cities have some of the highest wages in the country for women – though not all of them have high shares of women in the workforce.

Boulder is at the top of the list when it comes to women’s pay, but near the bottom for the share of its women who are working full time.

Boulder has the nation’s fourth-highest pay for full time women workers with a median yearly adjusted wage of $64,531. Of 354 metro areas, only in the Washington, D.C., San Francisco and San Jose metro areas do women make more.

The Denver metro area isn’t far behind. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area has the nation’s 29th-highest median yearly wage for women at $55,182. Grand Junction has the nation’s 35th-highest, Fort Collins has the 57th-highest and Pueblo has the 73rd-highest.

The Denver area, however, is the only one of Colorado’s cities in which a higher-than-average share of women is actually working full time.

About 39.6% of Boulder’s women work full time – the 68th lowest share of full time working women among 354 U.S. cities. Pueblo and Grand Junction have even lower shares, while both Fort Collins and Colorado Springs have about 43% of their women working full time – exactly the national average.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area, however, is home to one of the country’s highest shares of women full-timers. It ranks 17th in the nation, with 50.4% of Denver area women working full time.