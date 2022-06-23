DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado voters are looking lackadaisical ahead of Tuesday’s primaries.

As of June 23, only 526,000 voters have cast ballots in one of the upcoming party primaries. The primaries choose Democratic and Republican Party candidates for Colorado’s federal races in both U.S. houses as well as its governor’s mansion and both state houses.

Denver residents will have to return their ballots in a designated election drop box or vote in person for the upcoming primary election on June 28.

Republicans have been slightly more active with 240,544 ballots cast, reflecting that more of Colorado’s races have multiple Republicans running than Democrats. To date, 232,953 Democrats have cast ballots, along with 52,295 unaffiliated voters.