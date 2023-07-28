DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s mobile homes bear the brunt of the kind of natural fury unleashed in Highlands Ranch last month.

June’s tornado in Highlands Ranch has the potential to be one of the most damaging in Colorado history. A tornado touched down in Highlands Ranch on June 22, during the second consecutive day of severe storms south and west of Denver. The night before, dozens of fans at Red Rocks Amphitheatre were hurt by hail before severe storms damaged homes and businesses, primarily in the Highlands Ranch area, the next day.

In Colorado, half of the tornado deaths that have occurred since 1996 have been the residents of mobile homes — despite the fact that only 3.36% of Colorado’s housing stock is mobile homes.

Historically, tornadoes do far more damage and are far more lethal to mobile homes and their residents than to permanent ones, according to an analysis from the Associated Press.

“The Associated Press analyzed tornado deaths and found that since 1996, 53% of the tornado deaths in people’s homes were in mobile or manufactured housing,” according to the report. “That’s even though manufactured homes are less than 6% of the American housing stock. It’s more than 800 deaths in mobile or manufactured homes. And when tornadoes are weak — with winds of 135 mph or less — an even higher proportion of tornado deaths at home, 79%, are in mobile homes.”