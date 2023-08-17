DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s students have still not caught up to their pre-pandemic test performance, according to the latest release of data from the Colorado Department of Education.

The state is still bouncing back from learning losses sustained during the global COVID-19 pandemic, when school interruptions and remote learning shifts took a big toll on students nationwide. The department released the results of the academic tests known as CMAS for 2023 on Thursday, along with PSAT and SAT data. Overall, the percentage of students who met or exceeded expectations dropped in 2023 from the 2019 testing averages, though testing has improved in most cases since 2022.

The CMAS test is given to students in grades 3-8. The test is grouped into English language and arts (ELA) and mathematics. A science CMAS is given to students in grades 5 and 8 as well as high school students.

In both ELA and math, student scores are down from 2019 in every grade but one compared to 2019. Only in the fifth grade has the percentage of students to meet or exceed CMAS expectations risen. In every other grade, that share of students has dropped by as much as 17% in the case of seventh grade math.

Students fared better in science, particularly high school students.

Between 2019 and 2023, the share of students meeting or exceeding science CMAS expectations dropped 6% in grade 5 and 1% in grade 8. However, that share rose 19% among high school students.

On the sunnier side, the share of students meeting or exceeding expectations is rising. ELA and math CMAS scores rose in all grades for math and in all grades except grades 4 and 8 in ELA.