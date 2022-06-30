In this file photo, gambling lines are posted in a casino sportsbook (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado sports gamblers did not bet loads on ice hockey in May, despite the Colorado Avalanche’s then-advancement through the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Colorado Department of Revenue’s May sports betting update tracked the lowest-betting month since last August. Sports bettors wagered a total of $360 million, down from $392 the month before.

Bettors favored basketball and baseball over hockey. Of the total wagers, 28% were laid on basketball and another 25% on baseball. Only 10%, or $36 million, was bet on ice hockey.