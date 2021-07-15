Colorado Republican voters decline, unaffiliated skyrocket

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado voter registrations are drastically changing.

The Data Desk crunched the voter registration numbers and discovered how they have been changing, both in 2021 and in the last five years.

There are now about 22,000 fewer registered Republicans in Colorado in July, than there were on January 1, 2021. During that same time, Democrats lost about 100 voters. Meanwhile, unaffiliated voter registrations increased by about 85,000.

The changes are even more drastic when compared to 2016.

Since then, Republicans have lost about 40,000 registered voters in Colorado.

Democrats have gained 75,000 and unaffiliated voters have skyrocketed with about 500,000 more registrations.