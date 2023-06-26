DENVER (KDVR) — Even in the Denver metro’s more affordable suburbs, most Colorado renters make a lot less money than they would need to buy even a starter home.

Real estate analytics firm Point2Homes released a report focusing on starter home costs in the nation’s 100 largest secondary markets. Secondary markets orbit major markets – in Colorado’s case, Denver – and have traditionally been the more affordable location choice for homebuyers.

In 2023, though, even these formerly-affordable cities put most renters out of reach of a starter home. Starter homes used to be defined as houses under 1,400 square feet with barebones amenities. But since these homes are effectively extinct, Point2Homes considers a starter home to be anything in the bottom third of the area price range.

Nationally, renters make less than half of what they need to buy a starter home in 41 of the 100 largest secondary markets.

With its relatively high-income levels, Colorado’s renters are in better shape but still far short of what it would take for a home. In four metro markets, renters make between 49% and 36% less than what they would need.

In Arvada, renters earn about $56,000 less annually than needed to afford a starter home, about 49% less than they need for a home costing $505,000. For a $520,000 Centennial starter home, renters are 36% short. Renters make 43% less than they need for a $427,000 home in Thornton and 45% short for a $435,000 home in Westminster.