Colorado records highest ever month for sports betting

DENVER (KDVR) — Whether or not the Denver Broncos have a winning season, Colorado gamblers are having a busy one.

The Colorado Department of Revenue released record-shattering numbers from September’s gaming report Oct. 29.

September had the state’s highest total handle, the highest amount paid to bettors and the highest amount ever bet on football.

Bettors in Colorado placed $408 million worth of wagers in September.

Since sports betting began in Colorado in May 2020, no month has seen more action. September’s total is twice the handle from August, and $81 million more than the next highest-betting month, January 2021.

More of that money gets bet on football than anything else by a wide margin.

In September, 31% of the total wagers were placed on professional football. Another 11% went to NCAA football.

Even in playoffs season, baseball was a rather distant second with 17% of the total handle.

Gambling totals usually go up during football season, but this year was sharper.

With $123 million total, the amount of money bet on professional football in September far outpaced any other month.

The next highest-betting month in the regular football season was December 2020 with $86 million.