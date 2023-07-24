DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s status as a market for high earners keeps getting more and more solid, according to a new analysis.

The Centennial State now has some of the nation’s highest income levels.

It ranks seventh in the U.S. for the median family income, which was $102,073 in 2021. It is one of only nine states with a median family income of over $100,000, ranking just below Washington and above Hawaii. It ranks ninth-highest for household income, one of only 10 states where this exceeds $80,000.

Part of the new high-earning reputation comes from Colorado’s desirability as a status destination. An analysis of tax and migration data from commercial real estate firm MyEListing.com says Colorado had the nation’s fourth-highest net income gain from migration from 2020 to 2021. It gained $8.6 billion in income from movers.

As a state with relatively lower taxes, Colorado has attracted high earners fleeing high-status but tax-heavy states. High earners moved most into Florida, which gained $12.4 billion in income from migration. Texas gained $10.7 billion, and Arizona gained $9.4 billion.

Heavily taxed states, however, lost income from migration. California lost $343 million, followed by New York with $200 million and Illinois with $142 million.