DENVER (KDVR) — The Centennial State has the country’s most mentally unsound adults, according to a new study by Mental Health America.

The nonprofit releases yearly rankings on mental health. Researchers rate the prevalence of mental illness and access to care for both youth and adults.

With high rates of mental illness and high rates of adults unable to get treatment, Colorado ranks 51st among U.S. states and the District of Columbia for adult mental health.

Colorado has one of the highest shares of adults with a mental illness. According to the report, 23.5% of the state’s adults have some kind of mental illness, roughly one in four.

States in the western U.S. have higher suicide rates, and Colorado is no exception. About 5.5% of Colorado adults report having had serious thoughts of suicide, the eighth-highest rate in the U.S.

Colorado also has one of the nation’s most pronounced substance abuse issues. About 11.75% of Colorado adults have a substance abuse disorder, the highest rate among states. Only in the District of Columbia do adults have a higher substance abuse rate.

On the brighter side, Colorado’s mental healthcare access is not at the bottom of the list. Colorado ranked 25th for the presence of untreated adults with mental illnesses and 26th for the number of adults with mental illnesses who are uninsured.