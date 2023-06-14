DENVER (KDVR) — There’s a handful of good reasons people have flocked to Colorado in the last decade.

Financial adviser site WalletHub ranked which states are the most fun, and Colorado comes in sixth place overall. California, Florida, Nevada and New York rank above it.

The study analyzed both recreation and nightlife in each city, crunching the number of restaurants, movie theaters, golf courses, performing arts theaters, fitness centers, ski slopes, marinas, access points to national parks, variety, personal expenditures and state and local expenditures on parks and recreation.

Colorado is unique in that it has the same high rank for both entertainment and recreation and for nightlife. It has the sixth-best entertainment and recreation and the seventh-best nightlife. Colorado even beats Florida and New York for its nightlife.

Overall ranks State Total score Entertainment and recreation Nightlife 1 CA 64.56 1 4 2 FL 61.72 2 11 3 NV 58.19 4 1 4 NY 56.44 3 8 5 IL 53.42 7 2 6 CO 52.43 6 7 7 TX 51.16 5 13 8 WA 50.59 8 9 9 MN 46.32 10 5 10 LA 44.21 15 6 10 most fun states

Colorado has the second most ski facilities, and its residents spend the second most on recreation services per capita. Governments are as invested in the outdoors as Coloradans themselves. State and local governments spend the second most on parks and recreation.