DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado voters continue to show low interest in Tuesday’s primary election, according to figures from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

Primary voters have not turned out to vote in large numbers for this election. The Colorado Secretary of State tallied 687,880 ballots cast as of June 27. This is only 18% of the number of active voters in Colorado.

Republicans have a stronger showing in the primary than Democrats. So far, 35% of Republicans have cast a ballot, as opposed to only 28% of the state’s registered Democrats.