DENVER (KDVR) — Two officers were feloniously killed in Colorado in 2021, according to the latest release of law enforcement death data from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. Nationally, 73 police officers were killed, up 27% from the year before.

Last year, Texas, Florida and Georgia led the nation in police officer killings with eight, seven and seven, respectively.

On a larger timeline, the number of slain Colorado police officers is less of a national standout.

From 2012 through 2021, 10 police officers have been feloniously killed in Colorado, the nation’s 16th-highest total.