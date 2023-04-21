DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is no longer the nation’s cocaine capital, though it still has one of the highest use rates among 18 to 25-year-olds.

In 2020, Colorado had the nation’s highest self-reported cocaine use, according to survey data from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Among people 12 years old and up, 2.24% of Coloradans had used cocaine in the past year.

SAMHSA’s 2021 survey shows other states have higher usage rates. In 2021, 1.81% of Coloradans 12 and over had used cocaine in the past year – the 20th-highest use rate of U.S. states.

East Coast locales have the nation’s highest cocaine use rates. The District of Columbia had the highest rate with 3.66% of residents aged 12 and over reporting using it in the last year. Vermont, New York, Maryland and Massachusetts come next.

Texas, Utah and Idaho have the lowest rates.

Among a certain age group, however, Colorado had one of the nation’s highest cocaine use rates in 2021.

Among the 18 to 25-year-old age group, nearly one in every 20 Coloradans (4.91%) reported using cocaine in the past year. This is the nation’s third-highest rate behind Oregon (5.51%) and Vermont (5.9%).

Kentucky (2.57%), Arkansas (2.57%) and Louisiana (2.6%) have the lowest rates.

Cocaine use is most heavily concentrated in this age group. Among U.S. states, 3.52% of 18 to 25-year-olds reported using cocaine in the past year on average. This usage rate is twice as high as the 12-17 or 26 and over age groups. Among this age group, less than half (49.9%) of Coloradans perceive monthly cocaine use as a great risk.