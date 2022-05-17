DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado weathered the nation’s pandemic marriage downturn better than most.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released provisional data this week on the nation’s marriage rates in 2020. The marriage rate sank 16% in the opening year of the COVID pandemic. The nation had not seen so few marriages since 1963.

Colorado’s marriage rate sank as well, but it had the 10th-highest rate in the country, with 6.7 marriages for every 1,000 people.

Colorado’s marriage rate had been crawling upward through the late 2010s after a steady decline from 1990. It was almost 10 in 1990 before sinking to 6.5 by 2013.

The rate rebounded to 7.6 in 2018 before sinking again.