DENVER (KDVR) — People cutting back on their marijuana purchases may be missing out.

Last week the Colorado Department of Revenue reported medical and recreational marijuana sales saw a 13% decrease in February 2022 compared to February 2021. That accounts for about $22 million in lost revenue.

In the same time period, though, marijuana prices have fallen to some of their lowest ever. The price for one pound of bud was $799 in the most recent price breakdown offered by CDOR.

Prices have not been this low for Colorado cannabis since the fall of 2018 and winter of 2019. During the winter of 2021, marijuana prices climbed to highs unseen since 2016 as the country’s COVID-related economic woes spread across most retail products.