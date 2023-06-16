Image of Denver and busy street with traffic leading to the city.

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s once-booming economy took a nosedive in 2020, but recent figures say it’s back to pre-pandemic robustness.

Cost of living issues are among the issues weighing most heavily on Coloradans and their elected officials. Cost of living aside, however, both of the major measurements for labor are where they were before COVID struck.

In a release, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor announced that Colorado’s unemployment rate held steady in May. At 2.8%, Colorado’s unemployment rate is nearly a full point below the national average of 3.7%.

“Colorado’s strong economy continues to grow businesses, attract new companies, and create more good-paying jobs,” the governor said in the release. “Our administration is committed to growing our state’s workforce and providing new resources and opportunities for businesses and Coloradans.”

Alongside its lower-than-average unemployment rate, Colorado’s labor force participation rate is among the nation’s best. At 68.7%, Colorado has the nation’s fourth-highest and is over six points above the national average of 62.6%.

On average, Colorado’s labor force participation rate is now almost exactly the same as it was directly before the pandemic.

Between July 2021 and the most recent month, Colorado’s rate was 68.5% — just a hairsbreadth under the average of 68.8% from July 2018 to February 2020.