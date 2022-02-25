DENVER (KDVR) — The immigration and refugee patterns of Ukrainians have yet to crystallize in the rapidly developing invasion of Ukraine.

Multiple reports say Ukraine’s capitol Kyiv is likely to fall to Russian military forces within days. Immigrant advocacies are calling on President Joe Biden to halt all deportations of Ukrainian nationals so they are not returned to a conflict zone. Meanwhile, as Ukrainians try to flee the Ukrainian government has banned all males between 16 and 60 from leaving and encouraged them to join the army to repel Russian forces.

In a nation of 1.1 million Ukrainian immigrants, Colorado’s immigration- and refugee-friendly laws could bring some Ukrainians here. They would be in good company.

Colorado has one of the nation’s highest numbers of Ukraine-born population outside of major coastal immigration hubs. There were 17,145 Ukrainians in the state as of 2018, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data done by the Center for Demographic and Socio-Economic Research of Ukrainians in the United States.

There are more Ukrainians in Colorado than any other mountain state, though most coastal and Great Lakes states have more. That population has grown significantly in the last two decades.

Between 2000 and 2018, the population of Ukrainians in Colorado grew from 11,074 to 17,145, a 54% increase.

Other states have seen larger influxes of Ukraine nationals, but Colorado ranks highly among other U.S. states. It had the 14th-highest increase in Ukrainian population from 2000 to 2018.