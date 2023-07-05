DENVER (KDVR) — Inflation will continue through the end of the year, experts believe, but fewer think a recession will happen than previously thought three months ago.

State business leaders still aren’t too thrilled about the nation’s economic outlooks entering the third quarter of the year, according to the quarterly survey of state business leaders conducted by the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Inflation in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro is projected to increase by 4.3% in 2023, according to the Business Research Division’s forecasting model.

The index polls the business community on their feelings about six issues: the state economy, national economy, industry sales, industry profits, industry hiring and capital expenditures. This quarter they have negative feelings about each – in particular about the national economy, which has the lowest confidence of any of the six items on the list.

This kind of negative sentiment has been the norm since the COVID pandemic. The Leeds Business Confidence Index has been negative in six of the last seven quarters, though this quarter’s index is less negative than the first and second quarters of the year.

On the bright side, business leaders are less gloomy about the prospects of a recession this quarter. A majority don’t believe it will happen. In the spring, 57% of respondents thought a recession would happen this year. This quarter, that dropped to 43%.