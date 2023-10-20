DENVER (KDVR) — Want to buy a house in colorful Colorado? Unless you’re seeking peace on the plains, be prepared for a more expensive market than in other states.

September housing market data shows the median sales price for a single-family home in all 64 counties, as reported by the Colorado Association of Realtors. For half of them, the numbers show sales prices higher than the recent national median of $416,000.

Unsurprisingly, five of Colorado’s destination mountain counties saw median home prices in the millions. In the southwest Colorado county of San Miguel, home to Telluride, the median price was more than $4.1 million. Pitkin County, home to Aspen, saw a median price of more than $7 million.

Meanwhile, homebuyers on the Front Range paid a median of $829,000 in Boulder County, ranking it among the top 10 most expensive counties to buy a house. In Denver, that number was about $660,000 — but still lower than other metro-area counties like Broomfield, Douglas and Jefferson, where prices topped $700,000.

How much is a single-family home in Colorado?

The table below shows the median sales price for a single-family home in every Colorado county as of September 2023.

It’s searchable and sortable. Tap “County” to sort that column in alphabetical order. Tap “Median Sales Price” to sort from highest or lowest.

Where are the cheapest homes for sale in Colorado?

For a cheaper house near metropolitan amenities, look to El Paso County where the median home price was $480,000 with Colorado Springs as its seat.

Look to the Colorado plains if you want to buy a home for $300,000 or less — and sometimes much, much less. A total of 10 counties recorded housing prices lower than $200,000, with the lowest median price marked at $102,000 in Otero County.